Moore, Betty Jane



MOORE, Betty Jane, age 82 passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 12, 2023. Betty was a graduate of Fairmont High School and attended the University of Dayton. Betty and her brother Kenny operated the Carillon Cafeteria for over 50 years. Betty's love extended to both people and animals, and she was devoted to taking care of her family and cats. She enjoyed supporting events for Womanline of Dayton and traveling on vacation to food service executive conventions. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Halla Klees, her brother, Kenneth Klees, and her sons, Chris Mills and Todd Cook. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Paul Moore, Jr.; children, Michael (Cynthia) Mills, Tom (Julie) Cook, Karen Kramer, Lisa Tischler, and Nova Cook; grandchildren, Trevor Mills, Lee (Emily) Mills, Rand Mills, Amanda (Brian) Sterle, Paul Douglas Cook, Nic Kramer, Wesley (Kate) Kramer; and great grandchildren, Lily Mills, Luca Sterle; and her nephew and niece. Betty resided at the Carlyle House of Kettering and will be sorely missed by the community there. Special thanks to Bryan, Paula, Courtney and all of the incredible supportive staff. A Celebration of her life will be held and announced at a later date. In honor of her memory, any donations to be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Would be greatly appreciated. Ohio 45005. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

