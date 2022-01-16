MOORE, Charles

MOORE, Jr., Charles Lee "C.L."



Age 93, originally of Beuchel, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Charles was born March 23, 1928. He was a self-described "fabulous (but modest)



attempted punster, computer



illiterate, livestock sanitation chief, and recreational expert" whose motto was "Have tuba, will travel!" He was a Kentucky Colonel, 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner of the Antioch



Temple, past Sertoma President and Sertoma of The Year and an enthusiastic bass fiddle player in a number of dance bands. A man of many talents, after retiring from a career as a



banking trust officer in Dayton, Ohio, he happily devoted himself to maintaining a small and highly unprofitable farm near Germantown, Ohio. He spent many happy years with his wife Ruby; 4 children, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren on the farm. Always a gentleman, he was kind,



generous, and a friend to all who had the honor of knowing him. When it came to spiritual matters, he "walked the talk." We were blessed to have such an amazing man in our lives for so many years. He will be missed for many more to come. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared



at www.neptunesociety.com/location/columbus-cremation for the Moore family.

