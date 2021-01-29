MOORE, Constance

MOORE (Adkins),



Constance J. "Connie"



Formerly of Riverside, lived at Preserve of Beavercreek, passed away January 13, 2021. Survived by her daughter, Cyndamarie and husband Nigel Gunn. Special thanks to the staff of Preserve of Beavercreek and Crossroads Hospice. Service online at Christ Episcopal Church, Xenia on Jan. 30th at 2pm. Officiant Rev. Dr. Jennifer Oldstone-Moore and Dr. Charles Williams Jr. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to family via the chuch. Celebration of life will be in Late Spring. Watch facebook for details.

