MOORE, Donald Curtis Donald Curtis Moore, age 75, of Franklin, OH, passed away on October 10, 2020, at Kettering Hospital. He was born to the late Lloyd Curtis and Stella (Whitt) Moore on June 5, 1945, in Middletown, OH. Don retired from Magnode Corporation in Trenton, OH, after 35 years of service. He was a previous member of the Miami Valley 4 Wheelers Jeep Club. Besides racing his Jeep "LooseGoose", Don has a deep, deep passion for working on cars. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. Don was widowed in 2015, after his beloved wife Judy Sue (Taylor) Moore died. They were married 49 years. They enjoyed many trips to Florida in the cold months in their RV. They had 1 very loved daughter, Sherri (Moore) Savage. Don treasured his 3 grandkids (Ryan, Cole & Sydney Savage). There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them or his daughter or his friends. He was very generous. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. He was a crew chief working on Huey Helicopters during the Vietnam War. He served in Cu Chi. He flew every day, protected by God and his awesome pilot Captain Hatfield. They endured much danger, saw way too much, and survived. He was awarded the Air Medal, Marksman (M-14), Expert (M-16), as well as many other medals while serving. Once he returned home, he never flew again. Don proudly wore his Vietnam Veteran hat, which started a lot of great conversations with interested strangers. Don was exposed to Agent Orange while flying over Cu Chi, Vietnam. He developed stomach cancer in 2015, which he was fighting like a champ up till his death. He suffered many health issues over the last year. Unfortunately, he had a massive stroke that led to death. He passed peacefully with his daughter by his side, holding his hand. Don was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years Judy (Taylor) Moore, parents Lloyd Curtis and Stella (Whitt) Moore, and his beloved Aunt Sue (Whitt) Brown and his loving grandmother Effie (Adams) Moore Lawson. Don is survived by his daughter Sherri (Moore) Savage of Liberty Twp., OH, grandchildren: Joseph "Ryan" Savage of Liberty Twp., Jonathan "Cole" Savage of Fort Campbell, KY, and Sydney Savage of Liberty Twp. Don is also survived by a brother Daniel Thomas "Tom" Moore, as well as his best friend of 65 years Dave Wooldridge, a treasured uncle Denzil Lawson, extremely helpful cousin Kelly Lawson, as well as many beloved family, friends and awesome neighbors. The family would like to Thank everyone at Kettering Hospital, Dr Albert Malcolm (Dayton VA), Fisher House Staff (Dayton VA) for the amazing and compassionate care you gave to Don and his family. A visitation will be held on Saturday 10/17/2020, from Noon-2PM, with funeral following at 2PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt BLVD., Middletown, OH 45005. Burial will take place at Woodside Cemetery. In memory of Donald Moore, you can make donations to the Fisher House (Dayton VA Medical Center). PH# (937) 267-3900. Address: Fisher House, 4100 W. Third Street, Bldg. 425, Dayton, OH 45428. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com

