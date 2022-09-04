MOORE, Donna Sue 1940-2022



Donna Sue Moore passed away at the age of 82, on July 4th, 2022, at Parkland Memory Care in Chandler, Arizona from Cancer and Dementia. Donna was born March 28, 1940, in Newark, Ohio, and lived in Granville, Ohio, until at the age of 10, when her family moved to Mt. Vernon, Ohio.



Donna is preceded in death by her parents William H. Ables and Helen H. Ables of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and loving husband Gaile Dean Moore, Phoenix, Arizona.



Donna is survived by her brother William H. Ables, Jr. of Westerville, Ohio, his children Trevor Ables of South Riding, VA, Lisa Haley, wife of Everett Haley, Centerburg, Ohio, Kristi Watson-Ables, Columbus, Ohio, Julie Watson-Ables, Columbus, Ohio, and her son, Bradley D. Moore, husband of Tina M. Moore, Phoenix, Arizona, daughter Sheri Wakefield-Saenz, wife of, Richard J. Saenz, grandson, R.J. Saenz, and granddaughter, Katie Saenz of Chandler, Arizona and granddaughter, Alisha Lindsey, wife of Matthew Lindsey and 4 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kendall, Carson and Eli of Centerton, Arkansas .



Donna was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and The Ohio State University Dental School, where she received a degree in dental hygiene and joined the Alpha Phi Sorority. Her career spanned some 55 years from Ohio to Arizona, where she passionately served as a hygienist and dental health advocate as a member of the Ohio Dental Hygienist's Association, Arizona Dental Hygienists Association, and the Arizona Dental Association.



Donna was also a firm believer in charity and community service as she proved by providing her time, energy, and resources in furthering the causes of AIM For the Handicapped, The American Heart Association, The American Cancer Association, The Ohio State University, and Antioch Shrine among others.



Born of a generation that mastered the roles of perfect homemaker, mother figure and consummate professional in the work place, Donna was a kind soul. She loved with all her being and worked to ensure all who knew her were left in a better place. Donna was our guiding light and her irreplaceable spirit will be forever missed.



Memorial Services will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery Chapel located at 350 E. Maple St., Granville, Ohio 43023 at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 10th, 2022.

