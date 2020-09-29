MOORE, ERNEST

MOORE, PhD, USAF, retired, Colonel, Ernest "Frank" Colonel Ernest "Frank" Moore, PhD, USAF, retired, age 84, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. Frank was born in Morristown, TN, September 11, 1936, son of Howard Ernest and Cara (Shipley) Moore. He graduated from Manual H.S. and Bradley University (BS) in Peoria, IL and AFIT in Dayton, OH, where he received a MS and PhD in aeronautical engineering and systems control. His flying assignments included SAC, TAC and PACAF with 3 tours in Southeast Asia. He was ASD Program manager; Director of Electronics and Space Technology, HQ AFSC; Chief of Flight Control Division, Flight Dynamics Laboratory; and Director of Avionics Laboratories. Throughout his service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters. His civilian career included work at BDM and non-profit companies EMTEC and DAGSI. Frank had a passion for lifelong learning, a hard work ethic and was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Hatley) married 61 years, daughter Valerie Smith of Springfield, OH, son Frank William and Laura (Lohrman) Moore, PhD of Anchorage, AK, brother Carl and Ann Moore of St. Joseph, IL, and four granddaughters Calla, Holly, Kira and Lia. The viewing will be held at Belton-Stroup in Fairborn, Ohio, from 4:00 to 6:00 Wednesday, September 30, 2020, a service to follow at 6 PM, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The burial will be at the Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington VA. later this year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

