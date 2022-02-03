MOORE, Frances

MOORE (Glueckert),



Frances Eileen Barker



"Fran"



Age 76, of Englewood, long considered the rock of her family, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 31, 2022, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Born on May 13, 1945, to the late Eileen (Fitz) and Francis



Eugene Glueckert in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Fran grew up in Trotwood and later moved to New Lebanon and Union. She had a long career in manufacturing, but her greatest priority was supporting and spending time with her family. Fran loved being in nature in all seasons and working in her garden. She found great joy in her cats, Short and Smokey, and she was dedicated to supporting charitable causes. Above all, she always put her family first and she was the glue that held them all together. She was everybody's number one. She is survived by her daughters: Franny (Dennis) Kouts and Melissa J. (Chris Kennon) Crum, son: Lyman F. (Tammy) Barker Jr., grandchildren: Bobbi (Andrew Wintering) Dillon, Freddie (Heidi) Dillon, Brandi (Jeff) Evans, Casey Dillon, Zach (Shawna) Crum, Shelby (Wes) Rouch, Laci (Corey) Young, Austin (Cassidie) Barker, Amber (Dalton Boehmer) Barker, April Barker, siblings: Patricia



Barker, Carolyn Moore, Henry (Brenda) Glueckert, Norman (Darlene) Noel, 8 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way arriving in March, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husbands: Lyman F. Barker, Sr. and Bruce N. Moore. A Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) with Pastor David Justis officiating. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of her service. Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



Matthew 25 Ministries or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at



