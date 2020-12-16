MOORE, Gary

MOORE, Rev. Gary Lee



Rev. Gary Lee Moore, 83, of Springboro, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. He retired from AK Steel.



Gary lived his life with devotion. He was called into ministry and devoted his life to the Lord. He unashamedly spread the gospel with his words and his life. Gary and his wife were the epitome of a devoted marriage. He loved his family and never missed an opportunity to share what the Lord was doing in his life. Gary is loved and will be missed dearly.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda, a son Rob (Libby), his daughters, Kim (Randy) Evans and Shari (Greg) Little, also 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren



Services were at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



Memorial contributions may be made to youturnmin.org or Urbancrest Baptist Church, 2634 Drake Rd. Lebanon, Oh 45036.



