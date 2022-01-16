MOORE, Glenn Lee



6/19/1955 - 1/13/2022



Glenn Lee Moore, son of Charles Lee Moore Jr. and Ruby Howell Moore passed away



January 13th 2022. Glenn is



preceded in death by his



father, Charles and survived by his mother, sisters, brother,



nieces, and nephews. Glenn is a gentle, kind soul who lived under the care of his parents at their farm of 40 years. Glenn was the number one helping hand on his parent's farm and typically had a rat terrier in tow for daily chores. He, like his father, was musically talented in tuba and with a harmonica. Glenn, like his mother, enjoyed singing traditional hymns and had an amazing ability to remember music in general. Now free to be his true self, he is greeted with open arms at the "Great Reunion" by his father Charles and family who loved him dearly.



He will be sorely missed.