MOORE, Gloria

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689786-01_0_0000689786-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689786-01_0_0000689786-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MOORE (Brown), <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Gloria Jean <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord May 7, 2021. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1965, and a retired employee of General Motors. She was a member of Christ Temple <br/><br/>Apostolic Faith Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. and Maudine Brown; sons, Donald Jackson and Aaron Moore. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Javene Moore-Collier; son James Moore; <br/><br/>siblings, Mary Scales, Minerva (John) Holifield, James (Tonya) Brown, Archie (Teresa) Brown, Larry (Sheila) Brown, Cora <br/><br/>(William) Cox, all of Dayton, Ruth Williams of Mansfield, OH; grandchildren, Mark Jr. "Cam" (Jazzmine) McGuire, DaJuan Northcutt, Myles Collier, Jadyn Brielle Collier, Javen Moore, Asia Lumpkin. Celebration of life 12 noon Friday, May 21, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. <br/><br/>Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.</font><br/>