MOORE, John



John Moore, 85, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Golden Years



Nursing Home.



John was born on August 19, 1935, in Oxford, OH, to AnnaMae (Chapman) and Pern P. Moore.



He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping out, telling jokes and stories, riding bikes, cookouts, going to church, he loved going to all the kids sports games he always cheered the loudest! He loved his many dogs and had a heart of gold! He was proud to be a Marine and loved to serve his country.



John will be deeply missed by his children Jim Burns and Debbie Burns; grandchildren Cassandra Cook, Nick Hobson, Nanci Rennick, Crisa Rogers, and Merrianne Lairson; nieces, Heidi Moore, Sally Moore (Jordan Hunter), and Roxanna Grimes; great-nieces Stephanie Carmack and Emily Grimes; nephew David Carmack; great-nephews Brady, James and Kohen; his favorite sister-in-law Lori Moore; and many



grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



John was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his parents AnnaMae and Pern, his brothers Pern Jr, Paul, and Culla, his sister Martha (James "Buck" Carmack), and his step-daughter Sandy Burns.



Services will be held at 11 AM on June 8, 2021, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011, where military rites will be held. Friends may leave



condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

