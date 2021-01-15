MOORE, John

MOORE, Sr.,



John Edward



Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend, and lifelong Daytonian, passed away on January 8, 2021.



John was born to Ausro and Gertha Jones Moore on January 11, 1923, in Birmingham, Alabama; the family moved to Dayton, Ohio, shortly after he was born. He attended Washington Elementary School, Steel High School and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1941.



He was drafted into the United States Army in 1943, and served in the China Burma Theater - Bangladesh; he returned from the war in 1946. The experiences he had in the military overseas and stateside changed his life. He wanted to make a difference in his community.



John enjoyed a long, productive, and impressive career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, beginning his work in 1946. His initial assignment was as a clerk - he pursued promotions and academic credentials. He focused his life on family, community, church, and education. He enrolled at the University of Dayton in 1946 he graduated in 1956 with a bachelor's of science in business administration. As a servant leader and community contributor, John went on to receive an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Dayton.



John served as the first Equal Employment Opportunity officer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1960, and in 1972 he became the first African American to serve as chief of civilian personnel. Upon retirement in 1979, he received the highest civilian awards for distinguished service and excellent performance.



John was committed to community service and improving the lives of people in need. The Dayton Foundation was an essential element of his service to the community. He was the first African American to join the board, later becoming Board Chair; he was the co-founder of the African American Community Fund - recognized as a national model for African American community giving. Also, he chaired the Foundation's Diversity Task Force, and his leadership was recognized as he chaired the board.



He was committed to providing access and equity to healthcare and education, serving as a board member and chair of the Miami Valley Hospital - Premier Health Board and Sinclair Community College Board.



John led the efforts for key transformative community initiatives changing lives and providing people with opportunities: The Dayton Montgomery County Scholarship Program, the Montgomery County Mentoring Collaborative, the Montgomery County Job Center, and he was a tireless advocate and champion for Mary Scott Nursing Home.



He served on numerous boards providing leadership, insights, advice as president, chair, leader, and member of the following boards: the United Way of Greater Dayton, Parity, Inc, Montgomery County Workforce Policy Board, Montgomery County Mentoring Collaborative Advisory Committee, Montgomery County Human Services Levy, Mound Street Academy, Family and Children First Council, Out of School Youth Effort, Mary Scott Nursing Home, and the United Theological Seminary.



John was a lifelong member of the Historic McKinley United Methodist Church; he was passionate regarding his faith and his church. The United Methodist Church recognized his voice and leadership nationally and world-wide, traveling to India and Great Britain on behalf of the church.



John was a dedicated and faithful member of Sigma Pi Phi and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternities.The Alphas provided a template for his life as being a servant leader and community advocate.



He received many awards and tributes to include: The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Induction, Big Brothers and Big Sisters 304 Award, The Leadership Dayton Emeritus Award, Montgomery County Citizen of Year, Chamber of Commerce President's Club Award, Ohio Association of Community Colleges, Maureen C. Grady Award, Dunbar State Memorial Award, Fred Shuttlesworth Humanitarian Award and the Dayton Walk of Fame.



John served as an exceptional mentor and advisor to Generals, Chief Executive Officers, Community Leaders, and countless professionals seeking the time and attention he gave with grace and respect.



In 1944, he married Hester Sinclair Burton; at the time of her passing, they were married for more than sixty years. They had two children, Colonel John E. Moore Jr, USAF (ret.) (Debra Plousha-Moore), and Joyce M. Ard. He adored their four grandchildren, Nicole C. Ard, Jahmal L. Ard, John E. Moore, III (Katie Brosgart Moore),and Phillip Plousha Moore (Nicole Moore), great-grandchildren: Angelette Plousha Moore, John E. Moore, IV, Evelyn Faye Moore, Debra Robinson Moore.



He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Borum, brother-in-law Rev. Dr. Ollie V. Burton, sisters-in-law Katheryn Ball, Evelyn



Washington, Elvira Valentine, Samantha Burton, and a host of loving nieces and nephews whom he adored.



Preceded in death by his immediate family - mother and father Ausro and Gertha Moore, his loving wife Hester Sinclair Moore, his sister Lillian Moore (Stanley Moyer), Alonzo Moore, Robert Moore, and brother-in-law Jordan Borum.



A private family service will be held, and a public memorial service will be celebrated later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Foundation, c/o John and Hester Moore Fund, #2370, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409. To make an online donation, go to https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html. Fund name: John and Hester Moore Fund #2370.



