MOORE, Kenneth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MOORE, Kenneth R. Mr. Kenneth R. Moore, of Englewood, OH, went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020, at the age of 83. Kenneth was born to parents, George and Mildred (Marsee) Moore, on July 7, 1937, in Whitley County, KY. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kenneth R. Moore II; his daughter, Robyn Schmitz; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Donald Moore. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Thomas and Lonzo Moore; his sisters, Eilene Meadors and Kathy Brashear; his daughter, Tari Whitt; one grandson. No visitation will be held at this time.

