MOORE, Kenneth

MOORE, Kenneth W.

Born February 14, 1944, in Middletown, Ohio, to Zeb and Cordelia Moore. Passed away September 21, 2021, age 77. He leaves to cherish his

memory his devoted wife Kassandra Moore, two sons: Derrick Moore, Kenneth J. Meadows, two daughters:

Deborah Ann Clark, and Teray Meadows, one brother John Earl Moore, two sisters: Hasiba (Lillian) Ali-Wright, and Patricia Henderson, grandfather of 10, a host of nieces, nephews,

other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held

Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 am until time of service, 12:00 p.m. at United MBC, 719 18th, Middletown, Ohio,

Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com


