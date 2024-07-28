Moore, Marianna

Moore (Snow), Marianna Sue



Marianna Snow Moore (1937-2024)



Marianna Sue Snow Moore (86) of Dayton, OH, died Friday July 19th in Loudon, TN, of natural causes.



She was born August 23, 1937, to Rendall and Anna Snow, who proceeded her in death. Marianna was a graduate of Butler High School class of 1955. She was a member of the marching band and a majorette. She was a life long member of St Paul Lutheran Church where she was an organist for church services and special occasions. She was also a member of the Kettering Community Chorus.



Marianna is proceeded in death by her parents, sisters Sylvia Sagraves and Dorothy Nagel. She is survived by her children and spouses Sharon Clark (Ron) of Loudon,TN, Mike Moore (Karen) of South Charleston, OH, Brenda Chapman (Lewis) of Dayton, OH and Duane Moore (Becky) of Springfield, OH. In addition to her children she is survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Sandra DeLaet and numerous nieces and nephews.



Private graveside services to be held for family only.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



