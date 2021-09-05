MOORE, Mary D.



Age 93, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. Survived by her son, John Moore and daughter, Eler Brown-Pollard. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held from 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

