MOORE, Philip

MOORE, Phillip C. "Flip"



Philip C. "Flip" Moore, 56, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville.



Philip was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 20, 1966, to the late James Blanchard and Ruby Moore. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Roseanna Lee Moore, and sister Cindy Evans.



Philip is survived by his former wife, Shelley Moore of Bellefontaine; step-sons: Dustin (Sara Smith) Rogan and Justin (Carly Bradley) Rogan; four step-grandchildren: Jaidyn, Junior, Jada, and Lennox; several step-brothers and step-sisters; several nieces and nephews, including Bjay Moore; and many former in-laws who were still considered family.



Philip was a concrete mason and former owner of Moore's Construction. He enjoyed fishing and loved to play Texas Hold'Em.



A celebration of Philip's life will be held at a later date.



EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine


