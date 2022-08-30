MOORE, Robert Lewis



Born November 2, 1931, in Middletown, Ohio, passed peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022. He graduated from Middletown High School, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked at the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC) in Columbus, Ohio, and then in Kettering, Ohio. He retired with 35 years of combined government service. Robert, along with his wife, Maxine, was a faithful member of College Hill Community Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maxine; seven siblings; parents, Howard and Susie Moore. He is survived by his children, Pamela Moore, Victor H. (Alfiya) Moore, Robert L. II (Mary) Moore, Bradley S. Moore; sibling, Marie Hunter; grandchildren, Monica (Lloyd) Hathcock, Richard A. and Robert A. (Nicole) Jones; loving host of great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, and friends. Funeral service 10:30 am Thursday, September 1, at College Hill Community Presbyterian Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

