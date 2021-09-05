MOORE, Shari L.



Age 56 of Miamisburg, passed away August 30, 2021. She was born on December 6, 1964, in Eaton, IN, to her parents, Allen Vance and Betty L. (Gregory) Hogan. She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Allen and Mary Ann Vance; step-father, Tom Hogan.



She is survived by her husband, Glenn Moore; daughters, Alesa (Lannie) Marshall and Katie Rodefer; step-daughter,



Cassie Moore; mother, Betty L. Hogan; grandchildren, Alexis, Carder and Madison; brothers, Allen Dewayne (Vicki) Vance and Lavon (Peggy) Vance, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews,



extended family and dear friends.



Shari loved and adored her grandkids and dogs. She was known by many as the "Bread Lady".



Family will receive guests from 10:30-11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. Burial will



follow the service at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg.



Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, in Shari's memory.



To share a memory of Shari or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

