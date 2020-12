MOORE, Tina



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Calling hour 11 am-12 pm Saturday, December 19, at Great Hall at Washington Park North Cemetery, 2702 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, IN, followed by funeral service at noon. Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Memorial Chapel, 1910 N. Belleview Pl.,



Indianapolis.