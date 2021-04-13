MOORHEAD, John Upton



John Upton Moorhead, age 78, of Okeana, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, April 9, 2021. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 6, 1942, to John Clinton and



Helen Pauline Moorhead. He was a 1960 graduate of Reily School. John went on to serve in the United States Air Force, stationed in Turkey and



Niagara Falls, NY. On December 17, 1966, he married the love of his life, Patsy Truster. John worked at Dale's Texaco Station, Armco Steel, Roundtree Heating and Cooling, self-employed with Moorhead Heating and Air, GE as a lab technician, Schroeder Manor as a maintenance director and then retired as a 5th generation farmer. John enjoyed tractor pulls, boating and displaying his antique tractors at farm machinery shows. He thoroughly enjoyed working on his family farm, teaching his grandkids the skills of his many trades and camping with his family. John is



survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Moorhead; his children, Jennifer (Ryan) Tussey, Sonia (Clayton) Lightfield, Jane Zaenkert and John (Maria) Moorhead II; his grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel and Shelby Tussey, Jesse and Kayla Lightfield, Trevor, Olivia, Michael and David Zaenkert, and Leah and John "Johnny" Moorhead III; his sister, Doris Lincks; and his many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved dog, Ginger. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave.,



Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM. Memorial



contributions that would be the most meaningful to John could be made to either Reily Township Fire and EMS



Department, American Cancer Society for bone cancer



research or to the Paralyzed Veterans. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

