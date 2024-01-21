Moorman, Frank Thomas



Distinguished retired Air Force Colonel, Frank Thomas Moorman, age 84, of Jacksonville, Florida, died on January 13, 2024.



Born in Middletown, Ohio on January 10, 1940 to Mary (Harmon) and Edgar Moorman, along with sisters, Marilyn, Rosemarie, Ruth, and Patricia. His father owned Moorman Sand & Gravel, across the street from their home. There were small lakes on their property, and in high school his parents bought him a boat with which he started Frank's Water Ski School. He went on to become an Ohio trick and barefoot waterskiing champion.



He attended Bishop Fenwick before studying at the University of Notre Dame. Married Mary "Mitzi" Elder on February 2, 1963. Attended Officer's Training School with the Air Force, and received his Masters at Air Command. As a navigator he flew multiple planes, including the AWACS.



He is survived by his children, Ellen Walsh Moorman (Ashley Wardle), Peter, Heidi Moorman Coudal (Jim), and Christopher, and five grandchildren Isabelle, Jarek Moorman, Grace, Spencer, and Kasper.



