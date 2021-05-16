<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689754-01_0_0000689754-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689754-01_0_0000689754-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MOOTS, Cory Robert <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 33 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home. He was born July 4, 1987, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Robert and Sharon nee Hart Moots. Cory was a light in the world of <br/><br/>recovery who was looked up to by many people. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in <br/><br/>Social Work from Wright State and had just begun his <br/><br/>Master's program. He loved playing softball and was a member of many recovery teams. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his talkative nature and his ability to speak to anyone. Cory was a loving son, brother, fiancé, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Moots and his aunt, Vickie Moots. Cory is survived by his mother, Sharon Moots; sister, Stacy (Jeremy) Falcone; niece and nephew, Bellafina and Domenick; fiancé, Nicole Bolesky; several aunts, uncles and cousins and best friends, Thomas (Brittany) Brown. <br/><br/>Visitation will be May 19, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, <br/><br/>Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). </font><br/>