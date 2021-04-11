MORELAND, Richard B. "Rick"



Age 69 of Centerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home. He was born



November 6, 1951, to the late Selma (Holmes) and Ernest Moreland in Dayton, Ohio. Richard was an engineer at NCR in the Microelectronics and Systemedia Departments for over 25 years, where he was granted 8 patents. He enjoyed reading, especially history books. Richard also loved photography and taking portraits of his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years: Roberta "Robyn" (McCormick) Moreland, daughters: Leah (Tim) Monaghan, Molly (Barton) Myers, Claire Moreland, grandchildren: Grace and Jack Monaghan, Warner Myers, sister: Marge Hesler, niece: Sue (Nick) Beener, life-long friend: Jim Foster, close friend: Dave Lebouef, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Along with his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his siblings: Loretta, Larry, and David Moreland, and his nephew: Dana Hesler. The family will not be having a service for Richard at this time. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, will be handling the arrangements. The family encourages you to take a shot of bourbon, eat a slice of Flying Pizza, or have a scoop of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in his memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at



