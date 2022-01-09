MOREY, Barbara



Age 88, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Selma McQuade. She is survived by her husband of 68 years Carl Morey, children Rita Gault, Mary (Chris) Webber, Sally (James) Coberly-Hough, Steve (Karen) Morey, Dane Morey, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Barbara graduated the Class of 1951 from Spooner High School in Spooner, WI. She was a master seamstress. Her thread arts included dressmaking, cross stitch, and doll making. She was well known as the Doll Lady at many craft shows and bazaars in the area. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., with interment to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday, January 11. Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Care.



