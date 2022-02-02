MORGAN, Albert M.



80, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1941, in Springfield the son of Albert S. and Mary (Birtle) Morgan. Al worked as a



production manager and in sales at Dayton Legal Blank Co. for 36 years retiring in 2006. He was a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church.



Survivors include his three children, Ann and Jeff Bixler, Springfield, Amy Morgan, Columbus, and Abby Morgan, Springfield; two grandchildren, Ashleigh and Dustin Meadows and Kevin Kascsak and one great-grandson, Alden Meadows. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann in 2013 and a brother James Birtle in 2005. The family would like to thank all the staff at Springfield Regional Medical Center for their wonderful care. Visitation will be held on Thursday from



5 to 7 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian



Burial will be held at 10 am on Friday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum.

