MORGAN, Beverly Lynn



Age 63, passed away on Dec. 2nd after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of Ruth Campbell Allen and the late Arvel Campbell, married to Greg Morgan for 47 years. One son Christopher Morgan whom she adored, a brother Roger and loving sister Debi Unolt, and lifelong friend Vidette Collins. There were two sister like in-laws Melody Gaccetta, & Denise Morgan also brother-in-law Jay Morgan. Bev was always willing to help anyone! God has another Angel in HEAVEN.

