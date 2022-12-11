MORGAN, Dorla

MORGAN (nee Kinsey), Dorla Dean



Of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old.



Born in Ligonier, Pennsylvania in 1935, Dorla lived the entirety of her life devoted to her Christian faith and family. She moved to Dayton in 1966 and was a longtime member of Mack Memorial Church of the Brethren. Dorla also served her community by working for the United Theological Seminary for 30 years, officially retiring in 2003.



Dorla is remembered as being a dedicated mother, grandmother, and friend, someone who lived life through profound faith and by being a humble pacifist. She embodied unconditional love and loyalty. Music was her favorite language, and she graciously offered her gifts through choral directing and singing, playing the piano, and sharing music with people of all ages.



She is survived by her four daughters: Gail Habecker (Perry) of Coatesville, PA; Gwen Carpenter (Bill) of North Vancouver, BC, Canada; Glee Doody of Beavercreek, OH; and Gay Mercer (Ron) of Kettering, OH. She is also survived by her six grandchildren Morgan Carpenter-Panuski (Justin), Christine Carpenter (Aaron Suring), John Carpenter (Lara), Christopher Doody, Samantha Mercer, and Elizabeth Mercer-Peterson (Ric); four great-grandchildren Isaac Panuski, Vada Panuski, John "Jack" Carpenter, and Owen Carpenter; sister-in-law, Lois Kinsey of Ligonier, PA; and numerous nieces, nephew and friends. Dorla was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Catharine Kinsey; sister, Rita June Naylor; and brother, Darrell Kinsey.



Memorial service will be held on May 27, 2023, at the chapel of the former United Theological Seminary on the current Omega campus, 1810 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, OH, with Rev. Timothy Forbess officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the United Theological Seminary Scholarship Fund in Dorla's memory (united.edu/ways-to-give/). Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

