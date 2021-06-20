dayton-daily-news logo
MORGAN, Gloria J.

Age 94, of Crescent City, California, previously of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was born on January 17, 1927, in Oak Hill, Ohio, to the late Charles H. and Ada Grace Marks. In addition to her

parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Morgan Sr. as well as her sons, Mike Brock and Donald E. Morgan Jr. Gloria leaves behind her children: Rick (Holly) Brock, Pam Carrier and Patti (Gary) Schreiber; grandchildren: Richard Brock, Rachael Skelley, Luke Brock, Lee Dutton,

Jennifer Dutton, Lincoln Schreiber and Katie Belcher;

numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends. Gloria could light up a room with her vibrant personality and was a talented vocalist. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at

Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with a service celebrating her life beginning at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Walter Mock officiating. Gloria will be laid to rest next to her husband at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

