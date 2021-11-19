dayton-daily-news logo
MORGAN, Juanita

MORGAN, Juanita F.

Juanita F. Morgan, age 94

of Fairborn, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, unexpectedly, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born November 1, 1927, in Bath Township, Ohio, in the farmhouse she always lived in. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Trollinger) Flatter. Juanita was a longtime member of Fairborn United Methodist Church; Greene County Agricultural Society; Greene County Farm Bureau; and Bath Grange. She enjoyed farming, raising chickens, selling eggs, quilting, fishing, boating, playing cards, and time with family. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Morgan; three brothers, Harold D. Flatter, Richard I. Flatter, Joseph W. Flatter; and sister, Dora Mae Riggle. Juanita is survived by her two sons, Charles D. (Brenda) Morgan, Robert Brian Morgan; two grandchildren, Brittany L. (John) Alf, Ashley N. (Matt) Lutz; great-grandson, Tanner S. Lutz; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Aaron Chivington officiating. Juanita will be laid to rest next to her husband at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be made to the family at


