Morgan, Melvin E. "Mel"



Melvin "Mel" E. Morgan, age 91, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He worked for the City of Miamisburg for 17 years. Mel was a longtime member of St. James Methodist Church. Mel is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Janet Morgan; children, Dennis (Shirley) Morgan, Debra (David) Brandenstein, Danette (Andy) Chance, and Dorothea Morgan; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A visitation will be from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Funeral services will be at 2:30 PM on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Stuart Rammes officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mel's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or St. James Methodist Church.


