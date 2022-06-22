MORGAN, Robert L.



Robert L. Morgan, 82, passed away on June 10, 2022, in Temecula, CA. He was born



November 13, 1939, in Murfreesboro, TN, to parents William and Lillian Morgan.



Robert was raised in Dayton, Ohio, and attended the



Jefferson School District. Bob followed high school by



attending General Motors



Institute in Flint, Michigan, where he obtained a degree in Engineering also while



co-oping through Inland Manufacturing. He was a member of Alpa Gamma Upsilon Fraternity. He was also a member of the Dayton Flying Club. Bob got great joy from fishing on the Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada, with friends and family.



Bob loved his family and leaves behind wife Kathie (Shelton) Morgan; brother, William "Bill" Morgan; son Jeff (Lisa)



Morgan; daughter Melissa (Jack) Morgan-Oney; stepdaughter Erin (Cheryl) Fullerton; grandchildren Robert, Jacob and Emily Morgan, Zoe and Grace Fullerton; great-grandson Connor; several nieces and nephews



He is preceded in death by his parents William and Lillian Morgan; sister Betty Hetzler; and grandson Jason Greene.



A celebration of life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Forgotten Horse Rescue



http://forgottenhorsesrescue.org/