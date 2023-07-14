Morgan, Ronald Clark



Ronald Clark Morgan, age 82 of Cincinnati transitioned on July 1, 2023. Formerly of Middletown, he was born on February 6, 1941 to the late Allan and Edith Gates Morgan. Cherishing his memory are his wife Belinda, two sons- Robert (Alisha) and Ryan of Cincinnati. One daughter, Brasia Nicole Hamlin (Terrance) of Houston, Tx and sister Phoebe Morgan Jackson (Harold) of Middletown.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 15th at Noon at the Abundant Life Faith Fellowship Church 2740 Hyannis Dr., Cincinnati. Visitation will be held at 1100am.



