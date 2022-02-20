MORGAN, Rosalie G.



"Rose"



78, of Springfield, was called home to her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2022. Rose was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on January 23, 1943, to Richard and Mildred Anderson. She is survived by her loving husband James Morgan of 60 years. Rose and James enjoyed life, riding motorcycles in their younger years, before their



only daughter, Crystal Marie was born. Rose leaves behind a loving son-in-law whom she loved dearly, Brent Bartee



(Crystal), two grandchildren, Alex Merz and Raegan Bartee. Her sister Mildred (Pat), whom she enjoyed spending time with, will miss her dearly as well. She also leaves behind



several nieces and nephews whom she cared deeply for. Rose enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 16 during the JFK



administration where she witnessed the Bay of Pigs invasion. She spent 40 years of her life working first at Farmall, in Rock Island, Illinois, where she became the first female General Forman to run the paint line. She then moved to Springfield where she continued in her career as a Supervisor, at the Navistar Assembly plant. When she finally retired, she spent her time gardening and enjoying her family. She was always a happy person with a great outlook on life, never letting



anything get her down. Rose will be remembered for her great leadership, her tough as nails attitude, and her love for her family. She was an amazing mother, loving wife, mother -in-law, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family finds peace knowing they will be reunited again. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

