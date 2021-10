MORGAN, Thomas D.



Age 82, of Kettering passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. A service will be held at 11am at Routsong Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with a visitation beginning one hour prior at 10am. The service will be followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For full obituary please visit



www.routsong.com