MORNINGSTAR, Adrian



Age 86, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born June 1, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Charles and Clara (Johnstone) Morningstar. Adrian coached PeeWee Football for 39 years at Smith Park. He had a team that went to Gatlinburg, TN. Adrian retired from the City of Middletown, Water Treatment Plant after 40 years of service. He also drove a taxi for many years.



Adrian is preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Wayne Morningstar, Sr; sister, Madonna Taylor and three brothers, Aaron Efrin Morningstar, Jimmy Morningstar and Charles



Richard Morningstar. Adrian is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Morningstar; children, Carolyn Christianson, Debbie Morningstar, Ray (Doris) Sheppard and Daniel Morningstar; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister; Lois Jewell; and brothers, Gilbert (Ann) Morningstar and Bill (Gabriel) Morningstar.



A visitation will be held Monday, May 24, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

