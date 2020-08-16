MORRIS, Donald G. "Donnie" Passed away on Thursday, July 20th, 2020. He is survived by his son, Tyler, brother, Tom, sister, Ina; and his grandson. Reverend Simmons will have prayers and services at the gravesite. Services will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Cemetary.
MORRIS, Donald
MORRIS, Donald G. "Donnie" Passed away on Thursday, July 20th, 2020. He is survived by his son, Tyler, brother, Tom, sister, Ina; and his grandson. Reverend Simmons will have prayers and services at the gravesite. Services will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Cemetary.