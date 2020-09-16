MORRIS, Donald E. 86, of Franklin, passed away on September 11, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on November 26, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio, to Everett & Bertha (Hoops) Morris. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 51. Donald served our country by serving in the US Army in Germany. He worked as a sales rep. for Sorg Paper and retired from the U. S. Post Office. He was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, serving in the past as their church secretary, on the church council and he was a past choir member. Donald is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen; his sons, John (Tracy) and Todd Morris; his grandchildren, Karissa Morris, Hannah (Matt) Surfus, Shelby Dawn Morris, Sophia Gobbo and Dustin Morris; his great-grandchildren, Savanah Marie and Christian Cortez Richardson and Zayden Tyler and Raelynn Morris and his brother, Robert Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Juanita Morris and sister-in-law, Monique Morris. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10-11:00 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Middletown with Celebration of Life Services to follow also at the church at 11:00 am with Reverend Michelle Terry officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 212 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

