MORRIS, Janet Sue



Janet Sue Morris, 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1946, in Estel County, Kentucky, to the late James and Della Pasley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Charlie Morris; siblings Reva Drake, Gerald Pasley, Dale Pasley, Eunice Doyle, and JD Pasley. Sue is survived by her children Chuck (Gina) Morris, Sherri (Todd) Shaner; grandchildren Mallory (Jeff) Bush, Michael (Kelsey) Morris, and Jay Shaner; great-grandchildren Carson Bush, Kaine Bush, and Hudson Morris; siblings Wanda Jo McCampbell, Glenda Glenn, and Don Caldwell; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members; and her beloved dog Rylee Sue. Sue was a long term member of Moraine City First Church of God. Sue was loved by all who knew her. Her family was her life and always came first. Sue will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio, 45439. Visitation will held at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 3, until the time of service. Sue will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton.

