MORRIS, Kathy

MORRIS (Jewell), Kathy

Kathy (Jewell) Morris, 65, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Southview Medical Center. She was born July 6, 1955, in Kettering, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Jay and Donna Jean Jewell.

Kathy was a 1973 graduate of Miamisburg High School and was employed by the Miamisburg School District for 27 years. She worked first as an aid, then as the building

secretary for Bauer Elementary followed by Medlar View

Elementary and ultimately as the HR coordinator at the school district's central office. She loved watching her grandsons play ball, her card club nights, lunch dates with friends, traveling, camping, spending time with her many beloved cousins, and greeting people at the family Christmas tree farm.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Morris; son, Dr. David (Sarah) Morris; daughter, Mandy (Shawn) Pritchard; grandsons, Landon, Liam, and Easton; as well as many

brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Diana Lynn Russell.

A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Foundation c/o Miamisburg Schools Education

Foundation, 540 E. Park Avenue, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


