MORRIS, Michael

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MORRIS,

Michael Steven "Mike"

Age 49, born October 30, 1971, in Dayton, OH, passed away

November 29, 2020. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm, Friday, December 11, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private service live stream link to begin at 1 pm:

www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

