MORRIS,



Michael Steven "Mike"



Age 49, born October 30, 1971, in Dayton, OH, passed away



November 29, 2020. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm, Friday, December 11, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private service live stream link to begin at 1 pm:



www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org.

