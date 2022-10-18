MORRIS, Paula Lea



10/13/1970 - 10/09/2022



MORRIS, Paula L. of Columbus, passed away October 9th, 2022. Paula is survived by her three daughters, Samantha Carpenter, Kayleigh Morris, and Amanda Morris and numerous other relatives. We love you Paula! You were a shining light to all who knew you and you will be greatly missed. We will always remember you for your big heart, sense of humor, and your sweet tooth. Funeral Service October 19, 11 am, Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH.

