MORRIS, Shirley A.



Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Shirley was a Book Binder at McCalls retiring after many years of service. She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy R.; son, Christopher S. and fiancée, Tricia Goodowens of Huber Heights; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn (Lillie) Parrett of Iowa; granddaughter, Emma N. Morris; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. All in attendance are to practice social distancing and wear a mask. A walk thru visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 2 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA.org in Shirley's memory.

