MORRIS, Shirley

MORRIS (Malone), Shirley Yevette

Age 82, of Miamisburg, OH, formerly of Newcomb, TN; passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Harry Malone and Fannie Evelyn (Morgan) Malone; brothers, Harry Wayne Malone and Benny Malone; she is survived by her daughter, Sharon Withers of Ohio; sons, Chuck Smith (Sherry) of Florida, Mark Smith (Jayde) of Ohio; grandchildren,

Heather Spurling, Ashley Melendez, Lindsay Filkins, Shay Dean (Billy), Tawny Parsons (Josh), Holli Rich (Chris); great-grandchildren, Giana Rich, Owen Rich, Archer Dean, Hudson Dean, Brooklyn Dean, Saylor Parsons, Waylon Parsons; sister, Jewel Stallions; nephew, Don Stallions (Dee Ann); and great-nephew, Will Stallions. Memorial services were held in TN on July 24, 2021.

