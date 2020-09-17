MORRISON, Basil Roland Basil Roland, a longtime resident of Dayton and Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of September 7, 2020, in Salinas, CA. He was born on February 23, 1930, in Hominy, Oklahoma, to the late Tascar and Rose Morrison. Basil graduated from Stivers High School, class of 1948, and stayed connected with many of his classmates throughout the years. After graduation he served a tour in the US Navy before embarking upon a long career in manufacturing management. He was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dayton. His beloved wife Phyllis proceeded him in death in 2017, after over sixty-six years of marriage. Basil is survived by his children Matt Morrison (Etsuko) of Oceanside, CA, Mindy Busch (Trey) of Salinas, CA, and Molly Ferguson (Jerry) of Georgetown, KY; sister Joann Slay of Fort Worth, TX, and brother Ray Morrison of Carrolton, KY; and sister-in-law Patricia Hoke of Centerville, OH. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren Tina Darnell, Karen Stephenson, Chelsea (Trey) Davis, Bering (Sarah) Busch, Annie (Dave) Hanson, Sydney (Eddie) Delgado, Mariel Busch, Shannon and Parker Ferguson; great grandchildren Lauren and Claire Darnell, Audrey Davis, and Elena Delgado; and friends too many to count. A family remembrance will be held at a later date. In memory of Dad, the family requests that contributions be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Drive, Dayton OH 45420, in Basil's name. Condolences may be made on-line at www.StruveandLaporte.com

