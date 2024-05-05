Morrison, Charlotte

Morrison (McDonald), Charlotte Alene



Charlotte Alene Morrison, age 91, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. At the time of her passing, she was living with her son, Ron, in Catawba, North Carolina. She was born on August 17, 1932 in Middletown, Ohio to Ruth Marella and Paul James McDonald. She had a sister; Helen Marie Kirkendall, and a brother; Robert Thomas McDonald. She married William Harold Morrison Sr in 1953. They were married for 64 years and had three children, six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband; William Harold Morrison Sr, and her daughter; Sharon Elizabeth Sykes.



Charlotte is survived by her son, William Harold Morrison Jr (Bill); son-in- law, Patrick Sykes: and son Ronald James Morrison.



Son Bill Morrison (wife Suzy); grandson Lauren Morrison; grandson Tim Morrison (wife Kristy), and great-grandchildren Chase and Elle.



Son-in-law Patrick E Sykes; granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Horton (husband Nick), and great-grandsons Jackson and Xander.



Son Ron (wife Gina Christy Morrison); granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Ellington (husband Joe Ellington), great-granddaughters Avery and Addison; granddaughter Andre'a Lynn Maslow (husband Alex Maslow), and great-grandsons Grayson and Cayden; granddaughter Courtney Shea Vogel (husband Matt Vogel), and great-grandchildren Layla, Hudson, and Oakley.



Charlotte loved her family and was a very devoted woman of faith. You would often throughout the day find her reading the word of God and praying for family and friends. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was a devoted member of the New Covenant Church and 12 Stones Community. Charlotte was a cheerleader and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1950. After high school, she attended and graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The location will be Eastview Baptist Church at 4289 Ohio State Route 122, Franklin, Ohio, 45005. Pastor Kevin McGuire will be officiating.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com