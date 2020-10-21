MORROW, Paul Edward



Paul Edward Morrow, age 92, passed away on October 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Paul was born on October 23, 1927, in Celina, OH, the only son of Clarence and Edith Morrow. On June 4, 1960, he married Susan Boxwell of Middletown, OH. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June. Paul received



undergraduate and graduate degrees from Miami University in Oxford, OH. He taught for three years in Mendon, Ohio, and at Lemon-Monroe High School in Monroe, OH, for eleven years. As head of Monroe's instrumental music program, he directed both the marching and concert bands. In 1957, his marching band won several trophies at the national Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC. His concert bands also won many first places over the years in regional and state contests. In 1964, Paul changed



careers and went into business for himself, founding the



Morrow Piano & Organ Company in Greensboro, NC. He and Susan retired in 1988 and returned to Ohio in 2000, settling at Otterbein Retirement Community in Lebanon. Paul was very active in Otterbein's music program as a member of two hand bell choirs and a recorder ensemble. He was a member of the Otterbein Community Methodist Church. Paul had a life-long interest in airplanes and flying, earning a pilot's license as a young man. In retirement, he renewed his hobby of building and flying radio-controlled sailplanes, winning a trophy at the U.S. National Souring Championships in Washington State at age 63. Paul is survived by his spouse Susan Morrow, son



David Morrow (Lynne) of Denver, CO, daughter Mary Brower (Chris) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, granddaughter Beth Strickenburg (Andrew) of Denver, CO and great-grandson



David Strickenburg of Denver, CO. The family will have a



private graveside service at North Grove Cemetery in Celina, OH. The family requests that any memorial be made to Otterbein Lebanon Community Methodist Church or Otterbein Lebanon Benevolent Fund. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

