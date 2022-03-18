MORTON, Helen Marie



Helen Marie Morton, died Sunday, 6 March 2022, at Maria-Joseph Living Center in Dayton, OH, following a short illness. Helen was a donor to the Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. She was born 6 May 1924, in Greenville, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter and Maude (Younker) Morton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Ralph, Otho and Frank Morton, by sisters Delight Rhoades and Francis Prentice, and by close friend Robert Clewiston. She will be greatly missed by her sister Dorthea Morton, brother, Richard Morton and many nieces and nephews. Charitable contributions can be made to Dayton Hospice.

