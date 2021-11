MORYL, Chester



Matthew "Chet"



Born 11/25/1960, passed away 10/25/21, in his home. Chet was preceded in death by his



parents Stephen J. Moryl and Betty L. (Boggs) Moryl and brother John S. Moryl. He is survived by his daughter Amber E. Moryl, brothers Louis "Lou", Michael "Mickey" (Sheila),



Thomas (Lisa Cummins), sister-in-law Tonya, and granddaughters Mya Kochersperger and Alexis King. Memorial will be



Saturday, 11/27/2021, at 4 p.m. at Trenton Moose.