Moser, John R.

The Honorable Judge John R. Moser of Hamilton passed away this Thanksgiving Day. He was surrounded by many family members who had already planned to spend the holiday with him at his residence at Berkeley Square, some traveling from a distance away to share this day with him. Each who gathered one by one shared a private moment with him, as we knew his end of life could now be measured in hours. Only minutes after the last of those gathered had their private moment with Dad/Grandpa/Father-in-law/Uncle/friend, he passed away. It was as if he knew not to further inconvenience everyone. His life ended considering others over himself, the same way he lived his life of 97 years.



John R. Moser, or "Jack" as he was known to friends, or as "Judge" to those whom always respected him with his earned title, was born in Hamilton on March 5, 1927, to John Jacob and Magdelena (Buchmann) Moser. Jack graduated from Hamilton High School in 1945, during which time he was interested in Scouting and became an Eagle Scout at age fourteen. Following graduation, he entered the Army and served in the European Theater of Operations. He was discharged in 1947 with the rank of T/Sergeant. Jack immediately entered Miami University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, followed by a Doctor of Laws from the University of Cincinnati.



While yet in law school, Jack married Shirley Keats on June 28, 1952, the love of his life. They had met when Jack offered to help Shirley carry her suitcase upon her return to Oxford after her Miami freshman year Christmas break. The rest was history, full of love and shared life experiences, holding hands through the night she passed on August 31, 2023, after nearly 72 years married. Jack survived for a time without his bride, with an emptiness remaining and his memories fading, taken by dementia in his final year.



Following graduation from law school, Jack entered the private practice of law for 25 years, during which time he spent 8 years as a part-time assistant prosecutor, served 17 years on the Butler County Board of Elections, and for 19 years contributed his time as Chairman of the Butler County Republican Executive Committee. During Jack's tenure as a practicing lawyer, he chaired multiple financial campaigns for charitable organizations, leading to his selection by the Hamilton Junior Chamber of Commerce as Hamilton's Outstanding Man of 1959.



In 1979, Jack retired from the practice of law after being appointed by Governor Rhodes as a Judge on the Common Pleas Court of Butler County, serving for 20 years without ever having opposition, highly respected by his colleagues and community, known for serving with integrity and thoughtfulness. Judge Moser routinely left his office door open for lawyers, clerk staff, and others to stop in to ask questions, receive the benefit of his mentoring, or just to share a lunch with his assistant Mary Swain and his bailiff Orville Lunsford, who daily brought plenty of sandwich fixings for staff and visitors.



Following his retirement on January 1, 1999, Jack took a Master Gardeners course, sponsored by the Ohio State Extension Service, which led him to donate his acquired horticulture talents, mostly to the City of Hamilton and to the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park. In 1999, the Ohio State University Extension Butler County Horticulture Program recognized him as the Outstanding Volunteer. Jack spent 4 years as a member of the Hamilton Tree Board and, while he declined re-appointment, he agreed to manage and nurture the tree nursery supported by the Tree Board, which consumed untold hours.



During his "young" 80's, Jack personally planted 467 trees in various Hamilton neighborhoods on behalf of the City of Hamilton. Jack would say planting trees gave him all of the exercise he needed to sustain a long life. The Hamilton Parks Conservancy named a neighborhood park on Heaton Street "John R. Moser Park" in 2018 because he was instrumental with its creation.



Looking back to Jack's earlier years, the City Council of Hamilton has twice declared a "John R. Moser Day," once on September 8, 1999, and again on January 27, 2010. Jack, along with his wife Shirley, were presented in 2000 with a Key to the City of Hamilton for sponsoring the Gateway sculpture towering over the plaza of One Renaissance Center on High Street. (During this year's Operation Pumpkin event, Jack looked up at the sculpture while his son read the plaque honoring Shirley and him, and with his fading memory he remarked, "I did that?")



In 1999, the Talbert House honored Jack with The Agnes Seasongood Award for his commitment to the Citizens of Butler, Clermont, and Warren County. Jack was selected as the citizen of the year in 2000, sponsored by the Hamilton Journal News and Chamber of Commerce. In 2001, Jack and his wife Shirley received an Ambassador's Award for the Arts presented by the Fitton Center. He chaired a 2002 Hamilton Police Levy Campaign and a 2004 Bus levy. Jack was a member and Chairman of the Greater Hamilton Convention and Visitors Bureau from 2000 to 2006, during a time the Ice Fest event was initiated. Jack regularly volunteered for the Ohio Reads program at Lincoln Elementary 2001 to 2005. In 2004, Jack was inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame.



In 2005, the O' Tucks honored Jack as the "Outstanding Kentuckian Award," notwithstanding he was born in Hamilton, Ohio. In the same year, Jack was the recipient of the James S. Irwin Award for Professionalism as an Attorney, Judge, and Community Volunteer. In 2012, the Hamilton Journal News selected Jack as one of six for his Community Impact Consistent Commitment award. In 2013 he was the recipient of the Vision 2020 Award. Jack was included in the book, Legendary Locals of Hamilton published in 2013, author Richard N. Piland.



Part of Jack's time was spent on various Boards: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park; Sojourner Recovery Services; Transportation Improvement District; Hamilton Community Foundation; Hamilton-Fairfield Division of American Heart Association; Facility Governing Board of the Community Correctional Center; Hamilton Traffic Commission; and, others. Jack was a member of O'Tucks, the V.F.W., American Legion, an honorary member of Police Lodge #38, Washington Lodge #17 F.&A.M., and Scottish Rite and Syrian Temple. He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, including teaching an adult bible study class for 10 years, serving as an Elder, and preparing communion along with other members for countless years.



Jack and Shirley had three children: Linda (Kirk) Greensfelder, Janet (Chris) Vogt, and Donald (Susan) Moser. They have eleven grandchildren: Linda's children Joshua, Rachel (Andy) Collins, Joel, Jared, Ariel, Grace, and Sarah Clifton; Janet's children Elizabeth (Rob) Gage, Eric (Jessica), and Donald's children Maxwell and Samuel. Jack and Shirley have three great-grandchildren: Lincoln Gage, Annabel Gage, and Cooper Vogt.



As did Shirley, Jack's final selfless gift of love is donating his body to UC College of Medicine. The family plans a memorial service celebrating both Jack and Shirley at The Presbyterian Church on Front Street in Hamilton on a date to be later publicly announced. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Hamilton Community Foundation. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



